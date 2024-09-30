Berri meets with French Foreign Minister in Ain Al-Tineh, broaches developments with itinerant visitors, receives condolences calls over Sayyed Nasrallah’s martyrdom

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday welcomed at the Second Presidential Palace in Ain Al-Tineh, French Foreign Minister, Jean-Noeuml;l Barrot, and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of French Ambassador to Lebanon Herveacute; Magro and Speaker Berrirsquo;s Media Advisor Ali Hamdan.

Discussions addressed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region in light of the escalation of Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

Speaker Berri thanked France and President Macron for their quot;keenness and support for Lebanon, especially during this difficult stage it is going through as a result of the ongoing aggression and siege imposed by Israel on Lebanon, preventing the delivery of relief aid to the displaced.quot;

Berri confirmed to Minister Barrot quot;Lebanon#39;s positive position, which was announced by the Prime Minister in New York, regarding the presidential call for a ceasefire following the French-American presidential summit, which enjoys broad international support.quot;

Berri also pointed out that quot;Israel is responsible for thwarting all efforts aimed at stopping the aggression,quot; stressing that ldquo;the Israeli fireball is impacting all of Lebanonrdquo;, hailing the cohesion, unity and solidarity of the Lebanese against the Israeli aggression.

The French Minister, in turn, stressed that quot;the only solution is the implementation of UN Resolution 1701.quot;

Speaker Berri later received in Ain El-Tineh, the Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Beirut, Hassan Khalili.

On the other hand, Berri received further phone calls offering condolences for the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

In this framework, Berri received a phone call from nbsp;Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia#39; Al Sudani, offering condolences for the martyrdom of Sayyed Nasrallah. The Iraqi Prime Minister also affirmed quot;Iraq#39;s position in support of Lebanon in its steadfastness by all available means.quot;

The Speaker also received a supportive call from the Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian.

nbsp;

================= L.Y