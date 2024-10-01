“Islamic Resistance” targets Gesher Haziv and Kabri Israeli settlements with rocket salvoes

NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement: quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, as well as in response to the ldquo;Israelirdquo; enemyrsquo;s brutal transgression of cities, villages, and civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters, shelled on Monday, September 30, 2024, nbsp;the Gesher Haziv settlement with a salvo of rockets.quot;

The Resistance also announced in another statement that ldquo;its fighters shelled the Kabri settlement with a rocket salvo on Monday, September 30, 2024.rdquo;

