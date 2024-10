NNA ndash; An Israeli enemy airstrike on Tuesdaynbsp;targeted the home of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades leader, Mounir Al-Mokdah, in Ain al-Hilweh Camp.nbsp;

Seven people were killed, including Mokdahrsquo;s son Hassan, his wife, and four children.nbsp;

Several others were injured, and nearby homes sustained damage.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.