Mikati meets with UN organizations, donor country ambassadors to address displacement crisis

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday convened a meeting with United Nations organizations and ambassadors from donor countries as part of the governmentrsquo;s response plan to the displacement crisis resulting from the Israeli aggression against Lebanon.nbsp;

The meeting included key figures such as the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon, Imran Riza, along with representatives from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Mikati stated, ldquo;We are meeting today at a time when Lebanon is facing one of the most critical junctures in its history, with nearly one million people displaced due to the devastating war waged by Israel.rdquo;nbsp;

The PM further emphasized the governmentrsquo;s commitment to collaborating with UN institutions to secure the basic needs of displaced Lebanese, as it has during previous crises.

Mikati acknowledged the ongoing support from the UN and the Arab countries, urging for increased assistance to enhance efforts in providing essential aid to displaced civilians.

ldquo;We have established a clear and effective framework in collaboration with UN agencies to ensure rapid, effective, and transparent delivery of humanitarian aid,rdquo; Mikati said.nbsp;

The PM concluded by calling on all parties to continue supporting Lebanon, helping to protect its people with dignity until they can safely return to their homes and towns.

===========R.H.