7 martyrs and a number of wounded in occupation bombing a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza

NNA – Seven Palestinians were martyred and others were injured on Tuesday at dawn in Israeli occupation forcesrsquo; bombing of Gaza City.

Wafa Agency reported that the occupation forces bombed a school sheltering displaced people in al-Tuffah neighborhood east of the city, which led to the martyrdom of seven Palestinians and the injury of others.

Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Monday that the number of victims of the ongoing occupation aggression on the Strip has risen to 41,615 martyrs and 96,359 wounded, while a number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.–SANAnbsp;

========R.H.