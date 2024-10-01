Tue. Oct 1st, 2024

Lebanon News

Rahi broaches situation with UN's Plasschaert, educational affairs with Private School Teachers' Union head

NNA ndash; Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Rahi, on Tuesday welcomed UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Janine Hennis-Plasschaert, at the patriarchal headquarters in Bkerki.

Discussions reportedly touched on the current situation and developments.

Patriarch Rahi later received in Bkerki the president of the union of private school teachers, Nehme Mahfouz, who said after the meeting that discussions touched on the countryrsquo;s nbsp;current situation and developments, as well as educational affairs.

