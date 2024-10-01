Army chief broaches situation with British, Australian Ambassadors, meets MPs Chehayeb and Al-Saad, discusses means of cooperation with Saudi Military Attaché

NNA – Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Tuesday received at his Yarzeh office, Australian Ambassador to Lebanon, Andrew Barnes, with an accompanying delegation.

Maj. Gen. Aoun also received British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, accompanied by the British Joint Operations Commander, Brigadier General Paul Maynard.

Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation in the country in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

Separately, Maj. Gen. Aoun received respectively MP Akram Chehayeb, then MP Raji Al-Saad, with whom he discussed various issues.

The army commander then received Saudi Military Attacheacute;, Colonel Fawaz bin Musaed Al-Mutairi.

The general situation in the country and ways to enhance cooperation were discussed.

