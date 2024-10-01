Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General – on Lebanon

NNA – The following is a statement attributable to the UN Secretary-General#39;s Spokesperson, Steacute;phane Dujarric, on Lebanon: quot;The Secretary-General is extremely concerned with the escalation of the conflict in Lebanon.nbsp;

He appeals for an immediate ceasefire. nbsp;An all-out war must be avoided in Lebanon at all costs, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon must be respected. nbsp;

The Secretary-General spoke earlier this morning to Prime Minister Najib Mikati of Lebanon. He told the Prime Minister that the entire United Nations system in Lebanon is mobilized to assist all those in need in the country. The Secretary-General appeals to the international community to urgently support the $426 million humanitarian appeal launched today in Beirut.

The Secretary-General will continue his contacts, and his representatives on the ground will also continue their efforts to de-escalate the situation.quot;

