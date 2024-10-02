Berri discusses security situation with Othman, broaches developments with Free Patriotic Movement head, meets “Renewal” parliamentary bloc delegation, receives phone call from Egyptian Foreign Minister

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday received at the second presidency headquarters in Ain El Tineh, the Internal Security Forces chief, Major General Imad Othman, with whom he discussed the current situation and security developments and the role of the security forces at the current stage.

Speaker Berri later received a delegation from the quot;Renewalquot; parliamentary bloc, which included MPs Fouad Makhzoumi, Michel Moawad and Ashraf Rifi.

Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation in the country and political developments in addition to legislative affairs.

Berri also received quot;Free Patriotic Movementquot; head, MP Gebran Bassil, in the presence of ldquo;Strong Lebanonrdquo; bloc MP Ghassan Atallah.

Discussions reportedly dwelt on field and political developments, the affairs of the displaced, and the presidential file.

On another level, Berri received a phone call from Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aati, during which they discussed the current developments in Lebanon resulting from the ongoing Israeli aggression and its humanitarian repercussions.

Minister Abdel Aati informed Speaker Berri of the Arab Republic of Egypt#39;s intention to provide immediate assistance, especially medical supplies and the displaced peoplersquo;s needs.

