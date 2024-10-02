Hajjar, Daou discuss southern Lebanon’s needs for hosting displaced citizens

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs, Hector Hajjar, on Wednesday held a meeting at the Sidon Serail with South Lebanon Governor, Mansour Daou, and municipal heads of the Sidon-Zahrani Union.

Discussion reportedly focused on the urgent needs of municipalities sheltering displaced people from southern villages. Priority items include food supplies and diesel for electricity.

nbsp;

Hajjar stated that the first phase of the response was still underway, primarily finding shelter locations.

The Justice Minister emphasized the need for essential resources like water and fuel.

With 17,000 displaced in Sidon alone, 10,000 outside shelters, municipalities face increased pressure to meet basic needs.

nbsp;

============R.H.