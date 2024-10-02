Geagea broaches developments and displacement issue with UN’s Plasschaert

NNA – nbsp;Lebanese Forces Party leader, Samir Geagea, received on Wednesday in Maarab, the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and an accompanying delegation.

The meeting took place in the presence of the Partyrsquo;s Executive Committee member, former MP Eddy Abi Lamaa, and the Partyrsquo;s foreign relations apparatusrsquo; Head, former Minister Richard Kouyoumjian.

During the meeting, discussions reportedly touched on the political, military and security developments that the country is currently witnessing.

Geagea stressed that quot;the actual and permanent solution to the current situation is to restore the Lebanese statersquo;s decision and extend its authority on all its territories, and to implement international resolutions, particularly resolutions 1701 and 1559, and enable the state#39;s military and security institutions, the Lebanese army at the foremost, to impose their sovereignty over all Lebanese territories.quot;

Regarding the presidential elections, Geagea stressed the need ldquo;to have a president as soon as possible to advance the state#39;s institutions…However, not just any president, but rather an active president who exercises real authority, is capable of making decisions, and has a strategic vision.rdquo;

The LF leader also raised the issue of displacement from some Lebanese areas and the need to accord top priority to the displaced Lebanese.

nbsp;

================ L.Y