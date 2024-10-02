Wed. Oct 2nd, 2024

Lebanon News

Geagea broaches developments and displacement issue with UN’s Plasschaert

By

Oct 2, 2024 #‘with, #— and, #broaches, #developments, #displacement, #geagea, #issue, #news’, #plasschaert,, #un’s

NNA – nbsp;Lebanese Forces Party leader, Samir Geagea, received on Wednesday in Maarab, the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and an accompanying delegation.

The meeting took place in the presence of the Partyrsquo;s Executive Committee member, former MP Eddy Abi Lamaa, and the Partyrsquo;s foreign relations apparatusrsquo; Head, former Minister Richard Kouyoumjian.

During the meeting, discussions reportedly touched on the political, military and security developments that the country is currently witnessing.

Geagea stressed that quot;the actual and permanent solution to the current situation is to restore the Lebanese statersquo;s decision and extend its authority on all its territories, and to implement international resolutions, particularly resolutions 1701 and 1559, and enable the state#39;s military and security institutions, the Lebanese army at the foremost, to impose their sovereignty over all Lebanese territories.quot;

Regarding the presidential elections, Geagea stressed the need ldquo;to have a president as soon as possible to advance the state#39;s institutions…However, not just any president, but rather an active president who exercises real authority, is capable of making decisions, and has a strategic vision.rdquo;

The LF leader also raised the issue of displacement from some Lebanese areas and the need to accord top priority to the displaced Lebanese.

nbsp;

================ L.Y

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Germany urges its citizens to leave Iran

Oct 2, 2024
Lebanon News

Friday, October 4, 2024

Oct 2, 2024
Lebanon News

Hajjar, Daou discuss southern Lebanon’s needs for hosting displaced citizens

Oct 2, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Geagea broaches developments and displacement issue with UN’s Plasschaert

October 2, 2024
Lebanon News

Germany urges its citizens to leave Iran

October 2, 2024
Lebanon News

Friday, October 4, 2024

October 2, 2024
Lebanon News

Hajjar, Daou discuss southern Lebanon’s needs for hosting displaced citizens

October 2, 2024