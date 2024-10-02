Wed. Oct 2nd, 2024

Comment by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Middle East escalation

NNA – The following is a commentnbsp;by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, on Middle East escalation: quot;I implore all States, including Members of the Security Council, to act resolutely to prevent a wider conflict in the Middle East with potentially devastating consequences for civilians. It is vital that they use their voices and influence to bring the warring parties to the negotiating table to end this.

nbsp;We appeal to reason. Peace must prevail.quot;

