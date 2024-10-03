Security update: Israeli enemy massacre kills four in Arnoun, shelling intensifies across Nabatieh and Tyre

NNA ndash; Israeli enemy warplanes on Thursday committed a massacre in the southern Lebanese town of Arnoun, Nabatieh, where a home was targeted and destroyed, resulting in the deaths of Abbas Attieh, Mahmoud Assaf, and Ibrahim Assaf. Several other civilians were injured in the attack.

Around 1:10 pm, Israeli enemy jets also conducted an airstrike on the town of Kfar Tibnit, further escalating tensions in the Nabatieh region.

In Tyre district, Israeli warplanes launched a strike between the towns of Aitit and Jouaiyya.nbsp;

Meanwhile, heavy artillery shelling, with 155mm rounds, continued to pound border villages in Tyre, as Israeli aircraft patrolled intensively over the western and central sectors.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.H.