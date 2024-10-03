Thu. Oct 3rd, 2024

Lebanon News

Security update: Israeli enemy massacre kills four in Arnoun, shelling intensifies across Nabatieh and Tyre

By

Oct 3, 2024 #— and, #across, #arnoun, #enemy, #four,, #intensifies, #israeli, #kills, #massacre, #nabatieh, #news’, #security, #shelling, #tyre,, #update

NNA ndash; Israeli enemy warplanes on Thursday committed a massacre in the southern Lebanese town of Arnoun, Nabatieh, where a home was targeted and destroyed, resulting in the deaths of Abbas Attieh, Mahmoud Assaf, and Ibrahim Assaf. Several other civilians were injured in the attack.

Around 1:10 pm, Israeli enemy jets also conducted an airstrike on the town of Kfar Tibnit, further escalating tensions in the Nabatieh region.

In Tyre district, Israeli warplanes launched a strike between the towns of Aitit and Jouaiyya.nbsp;

Meanwhile, heavy artillery shelling, with 155mm rounds, continued to pound border villages in Tyre, as Israeli aircraft patrolled intensively over the western and central sectors.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.H.

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Islamic Resistance targets enemy troops in Kfar Giladi with Falaq rockets

Oct 3, 2024
Lebanon News

Islamic Resistance targets enemy soldiers between Shtula, Raheb posts

Oct 3, 2024
Lebanon News

Enemy raid targets Majdel Zoun

Oct 3, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Security update: Israeli enemy massacre kills four in Arnoun, shelling intensifies across Nabatieh and Tyre

October 3, 2024
Lebanon News

Islamic Resistance targets enemy troops in Kfar Giladi with Falaq rockets

October 3, 2024
Lebanon News

Islamic Resistance targets enemy soldiers between Shtula, Raheb posts

October 3, 2024
Lebanon News

Enemy raid targets Majdel Zoun

October 3, 2024