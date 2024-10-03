Mikati addresses Israeli aggression, displaced crisis in key meetings at Grand Serail

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday chaired a series of meetings at the Grand Serail to tackle the repercussions of Israeli aggression on Lebanon and the rising displaced crisis from the southern and Bekaa regions.

The PM also conducted diplomatic talks to halt the escalation.

In this framework, Mikati reached out to Army Commander, Joseph Aoun, and Acting Director General of General Security, Elias Baisari, requesting strict measures along the Lebanese-Syrian border after Israeli claims of arms transfers through the Masnaa crossing.

During a separate meeting with Interim Central Bank Governor, Wassim Mansouri, financial stability was discussed, with Mansouri crediting the government#39;s collaboration with the Ministry of Finance for stabilizing the Lebanese pound amid the ongoing crises.

Mikati praised the Central Bank#39;s prudent policies and warned against rumors about exchange rates, pledging legal action against perpetrators.

The PM also met with Canadian Ambassador to Lebanon, Stephanie McCollum, who expressed Canada#39;s support for Lebanon and confirmed humanitarian aid contributions.

British Ambassador, Hamish Cowell, also visited PM Mikati. The pair discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

Later during the day, a delegation from Tripoli, including religious leaders and MPs, emphasized their solidarity with the government and praised Mikati#39;s stance on resolving the current crises.

Tripoli Mufti, Sheikh Mohammad Imam, highlighted the cityrsquo;s efforts to support displaced people and collaborate with the state in managing the situation.

Bishop Youssef Soueif reinforced the spiritual and humanitarian resilience of Lebanon, calling for unity during this challenging period.

Mikati also welcomed MPs from the quot;National Moderation Blocquot;, who expressed support for his efforts and underscored the need for national unity in addressing the Israeli aggression and the pressing refugee issue. They reiterated their readiness to elect a president to restore institutional functionality in Lebanon.

Mikati concluded the day#39;s meetings by reviewing national matters with Deputy Prime Minister, Saadeh Shami.

