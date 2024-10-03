“Islamic Resistance” targets Israeli enemy soldiers in Al-Thaghra area in outskirts of Odaisseh on the border with Palestine with a rocket salvo

NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement: quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the barbaric Israeli assaults of cities, villages and civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday 10, 2024, an assembly of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Al-Thaghra area in the outskirts of the town of Odaisseh on the Lebanese-Palestinian border with a salvo of missile.rsquo;rsquo;

