Israeli airstrikes in central and southern Gaza claim lives and cause injuries

NNA – A series of airstrikes by Israeli occupation forces early this morning resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries in the Gaza Strip, particularly in Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah.

Medical sources reported that at least four civilians were killed in an Israeli attack targeting a home belonging to the Abu Muhammad family in eastern Deir al-Balah. The strikes also led to numerous injuries among residents.

Meantime, Israeli forces targeted homes and a shelter for displaced individuals in both Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis, deploying incendiary bombs that ignited fires in homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp.nbsp;

The assaults were accompanied by heavy artillery fire aimed at southern Gaza City.

In Khan Younis, Israeli warplanes struck several sites, including a home belonging to the Abu Jazar family eastern of the city, resulting in further casualties and injuries.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has so far resulted in 41,788 documented Palestinian fatalities, with an additional 96,794 individuals sustaining injuries, the majority of whom are women and children.nbsp;

Thousands are also feared dead under the rubble of destroyed structures across the war-torn enclave, with civil defense teams and emergency services unable to reach several areas due to safety concerns amid the indiscriminate Israeli attacks.–WAFA

