(UPDATED) Mikati, Iranian Foreign Minister tackle Lebanon’s crisis, regional issues

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Friday welcomed at the Grand Serail visiting Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, with whom he discussed Lebanonrsquo;s current situation and regional developments.

The meeting included the participation of Iranian Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires, Tawfik Samadi, and the Iranian delegation.

On the Lebanese side, advisors to the Prime Minister, former Minister Nicolas Nahas, Ambassador Boutros Assaker, and Ziad Mikati, attended.

For his part, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran#39;s support for Lebanon in the face of Israeli aggression and announced Iranrsquo;s plans to launch a diplomatic campaign, including a request for a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

