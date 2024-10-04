Fri. Oct 4th, 2024

Lebanon News

Iranian Foreign Minister from Ain El-Tineh: Consultations are ongoing to cease fire, provided that the Lebanese people’s rights are preserved

NNA – Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, stressed after his meeting with House Speaker, Nabih Berri, in Ain al-Tineh, Iran#39;s support for Lebanon and the resistance.

Araghchi said: quot;The Islamic Republic of Iran has been and continues to be supportive of Lebanon, and of Hezbollah, and it was necessary for me to say this personally.quot;

Minister Araghchi added: quot;We have no plans to go on with the war unless the Israeli entity decides to continue its attacks.quot;

quot;If the Israeli side takes any action against us, we will respond, and our response will be proportionate and fully studied,quot; the Iranian Minister said.

He also pointed out that quot;consultations are ongoing to cease fire, provided that the Lebanese peoplersquo;s rights are taken into account.quot;

