Frem meets Gemayel: urges ceasefire, implementation of UNSC Resolution 1701, election of president

Kataeb leader Samy Gemayel met with MP Neemat Frem with talks featuring high on the latest developments in Lebanon, in the presence of Kataeb MP Elias Hankach.

Following the meeting, Frem emphasized that the primary concern is how to navigate this difficult phase and return to calm, stressing the urgency of a ceasefire.

He noted that the war had not been voted on by Parliament, highlighting that Lebanon#39;s best interest is paramount.

Frem affirmed, quot;The faster the ceasefire is implemented, the better for Lebanon.quot;

He also underscored the importance of enforcing UNSC Resolution 1701, describing the current situation in Lebanon as unbearable.

Frem stated, quot;There are 1.3 million displaced people, winter hasn#39;t even started, schools are closed, and we are responsible for an entire generation.quot;

He insisted that significant decisions must be made.

Frem stressed that the time to act is now, given the enormous risk to 1.3 million Lebanese citizens, adding, quot;These are our people, and we are responsible for them.quot;

He continued, quot;On behalf of every child, every displaced family, and every person unsure of their future, we say: this madness must stop. UNSC Resolution 1701 must be implemented, the ceasefire enforced, and a president elected. Restoring decision-making mechanisms in Lebanon is the solution.quot;

Frem concluded by urging that lessons be learned from recent events and that Lebanon#39;s interest must take precedence over all else.

quot;The Lebanese people have endured tremendous suffering, and it is time we think about the future of our children,quot; he said.

In response to a question, Frem remarked, quot;Undoubtedly, times have changed, and this calls for a change in approach and quicker action. We believe that the election of a president who does not provoke internal divisions, while keeping a forward-looking perspective with a focus on our childrenrsquo;s future, is a priority for all Lebanese.quot;

