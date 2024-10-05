Mikati receives solidarity phone calls from Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers, briefed by Bou Habib on results of his diplomatic contacts to stop aggression

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Friday received a phone call from Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Dr. Badr Abdel Aati, who reiterated quot;Egypt#39;s full and continued support for Lebanon in the face of Israeli attacks on its territory and its condemnation of the repeated Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty, which resulted in hundreds of civilian casualties.quot;

Abdel Aati stressed that Egypt quot;continues its contacts with the various regional and international parties to achieve an immediate ceasefire, reduce escalation, and prevent the region from slipping into a comprehensive war.quot; Abdel Aati also stressed quot;Egypt#39;s support for the Lebanese state institutions that are assuming critical responsibilities under difficult circumstances, most notably the presidency of the parliament, the prime minister, the Lebanese army, and the Lebanese security institutions.quot;

Abdel Aati informed Premier Mikati that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi quot;gave his directives to provide all possible support to help the Lebanese people and assist the Lebanese state agencies and institutions to fulfill their role to the fullest extent.quot;

The Prime Minister also received a call from Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairsnbsp;Ayman Safadi, who reaffirmed quot;the Kingdom#39;s absolute support for Lebanon, its security, stability, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens, and its rejection of Israeli aggression.quot;

Minister Safadi also conveyed to Premier Mikati quot;the directives of King Abdullah II to provide all possible assistance to brotherly Lebanon in facing the consequences of the war, and to support its efforts aimed at reaching an immediate ceasefire.quot;

On the other hand, the Prime Minister was briefed by Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, who is currently in Washington, on the results of the diplomatic contacts he is conducting to end the Israeli aggression.

