Sat. Oct 5th, 2024

Lebanon News

Resistance targets a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in Khallat Abir in Yaron

NNA – Islamic Resistance issued the following: quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their valiant and noble resistance, as well as in defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the barbaric quot;Israeliquot; incursions into towns, villages, and against civilians, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of quot;Israeliquot; enemy soldiers in Khallat Abir in Yaron with a rocket barrage at 2:20 AM on Saturday, October 5, 2024.quot;

