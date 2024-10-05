Sat. Oct 5th, 2024

Lebanon News

Tenenti: Peacekeepers remain in all positions and the UN flag continues to fly

By

Oct 5, 2024 #‘the, #— and, #all’, #continues, #flag’, #fly, #news’, #peacekeepers, #positions, #remain, #tenenti:

NNA – UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said on Saturday that ldquo;on 30 September, the IDF notified UNIFIL of their intention to undertake limited ground incursions into Lebanon. They also requested we relocate from some of our positions.rdquo;
nbsp;
ldquo;Peacekeepers remain in all positions and the UN flag continues to fly. We are regularly adjusting our posture and activities, and we have contingency plans ready to activate if absolutely necessary. Peacekeeper safety and security is paramount, and all actors are reminded of their obligation to respect it,rdquo; he added.
nbsp;
ldquo;We continue to urge Lebanon and Israel to recommit to Security Council resolution 1701 ndash; in actions, not just word ndash; as the only viable solution to bring back stability in the region,rdquo; Tenenti urged.

nbsp;

nbsp;

====================

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Blinken: The United States Provides Humanitarian Assistance in Response to the Escalating Crisis in Lebanon

Oct 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Resistance targets a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in Khallat Abir in Yaron

Oct 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Mikati receives solidarity phone calls from Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers, briefed by Bou Habib on results of his diplomatic contacts to stop aggression

Oct 5, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Blinken: The United States Provides Humanitarian Assistance in Response to the Escalating Crisis in Lebanon

October 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Tenenti: Peacekeepers remain in all positions and the UN flag continues to fly

October 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Resistance targets a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in Khallat Abir in Yaron

October 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Mikati receives solidarity phone calls from Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers, briefed by Bou Habib on results of his diplomatic contacts to stop aggression

October 5, 2024