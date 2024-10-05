Tenenti: Peacekeepers remain in all positions and the UN flag continues to fly

NNA – UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said on Saturday that ldquo;on 30 September, the IDF notified UNIFIL of their intention to undertake limited ground incursions into Lebanon. They also requested we relocate from some of our positions.rdquo;

nbsp;

ldquo;Peacekeepers remain in all positions and the UN flag continues to fly. We are regularly adjusting our posture and activities, and we have contingency plans ready to activate if absolutely necessary. Peacekeeper safety and security is paramount, and all actors are reminded of their obligation to respect it,rdquo; he added.

nbsp;

ldquo;We continue to urge Lebanon and Israel to recommit to Security Council resolution 1701 ndash; in actions, not just word ndash; as the only viable solution to bring back stability in the region,rdquo; Tenenti urged.

nbsp;

nbsp;

====================