Sat. Oct 5th, 2024

Lebanon News

Blinken: The United States Provides Humanitarian Assistance in Response to the Escalating Crisis in Lebanon

By

Oct 5, 2024 #‘the, #assistance?, #blinken,, #crisis, #escalating, #humanitarian, #lebanon,, #news’, #provides, #response, #states, #united:

NNA – Press Statement by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken: quot;The United States will provide nearly $157 million in new U.S. humanitarian assistance to support populations affected by conflict in Lebanon and the region. nbsp;This funding will address new and existing needs of internally displaced persons and refugee populations inside Lebanon and the communities that host them. nbsp;The assistance will also support those fleeing to neighboring Syria.
nbsp;
This life-saving assistance from the American people includes nearly $82 million immediately available through the Department of State#39;s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and $75 million through the United States Agency for International Development#39;s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance. nbsp;Of this total, USAID has already deployed $11.5 million, and working with Congress plans to make another $63.5 million available in the coming weeks, to ensure that vital humanitarian assistance can continue to reach the most vulnerable communities in need. nbsp;This emergency food, shelter, blankets, hygiene kits, protection, water, and sanitation assistance will be a critical lifeline for those who have endured unimaginable hardships.
nbsp;
The United States provided nearly $386 million over the last year to support vulnerable populations in Lebanon and Syria impacted by the increase in conflict. nbsp;This new humanitarian assistance comes at a time of devastating humanitarian crisis for Lebanon, with more than a million people displaced from their homes. nbsp;The United States is committed to helping those most vulnerable in Lebanon and throughout the region. nbsp;We urge other donors to join us in stepping up to contribute to these new humanitarian needs.quot;

nbsp;

nbsp;

================

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Tenenti: Peacekeepers remain in all positions and the UN flag continues to fly

Oct 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Resistance targets a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in Khallat Abir in Yaron

Oct 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Mikati receives solidarity phone calls from Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers, briefed by Bou Habib on results of his diplomatic contacts to stop aggression

Oct 5, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Blinken: The United States Provides Humanitarian Assistance in Response to the Escalating Crisis in Lebanon

October 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Tenenti: Peacekeepers remain in all positions and the UN flag continues to fly

October 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Resistance targets a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in Khallat Abir in Yaron

October 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Mikati receives solidarity phone calls from Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers, briefed by Bou Habib on results of his diplomatic contacts to stop aggression

October 5, 2024