Blinken: The United States Provides Humanitarian Assistance in Response to the Escalating Crisis in Lebanon

NNA – Press Statement by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken: quot;The United States will provide nearly $157 million in new U.S. humanitarian assistance to support populations affected by conflict in Lebanon and the region. nbsp;This funding will address new and existing needs of internally displaced persons and refugee populations inside Lebanon and the communities that host them. nbsp;The assistance will also support those fleeing to neighboring Syria.

This life-saving assistance from the American people includes nearly $82 million immediately available through the Department of State#39;s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and $75 million through the United States Agency for International Development#39;s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance. nbsp;Of this total, USAID has already deployed $11.5 million, and working with Congress plans to make another $63.5 million available in the coming weeks, to ensure that vital humanitarian assistance can continue to reach the most vulnerable communities in need. nbsp;This emergency food, shelter, blankets, hygiene kits, protection, water, and sanitation assistance will be a critical lifeline for those who have endured unimaginable hardships.

The United States provided nearly $386 million over the last year to support vulnerable populations in Lebanon and Syria impacted by the increase in conflict. nbsp;This new humanitarian assistance comes at a time of devastating humanitarian crisis for Lebanon, with more than a million people displaced from their homes. nbsp;The United States is committed to helping those most vulnerable in Lebanon and throughout the region. nbsp;We urge other donors to join us in stepping up to contribute to these new humanitarian needs.quot;

