Sat. Oct 5th, 2024

Lebanon News

Economy Minister thanks Egypt for its constant support to Lebanon

By

Oct 5, 2024 #constant, #economy,, #egypt, #for’, #it’s, #lebanon,, #minister, #news’, #support, #thanks

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, wrote today on thenbsp;quot;Xquot; platform:nbsp;quot;I extend my gratitudenbsp;to the Arab Republic of Egypt, the symbol of Arabism, to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the Egyptian people, and the efforts of my friend, the Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, for their constant support tonbsp;the Lebanese people and their initiative ofnbsp;sending a plane carrying humanitarian and medical aid that will arrive today, Saturday, at exactly 4:00 p.m.nbsp;at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, carrying: bedding, blankets, and food supplies.quot;

nbsp;

===========

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Enemy raids on the southern suburbs of Beirut

Oct 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Four Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing

Oct 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Israeli enemy renews airstrikes over Southern Suburbs

Oct 5, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Economy Minister thanks Egypt for its constant support to Lebanon

October 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Enemy raids on the southern suburbs of Beirut

October 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Four Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing

October 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Israeli enemy renews airstrikes over Southern Suburbs

October 5, 2024