Economy Minister thanks Egypt for its constant support to Lebanon

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, wrote today on thenbsp;quot;Xquot; platform:nbsp;quot;I extend my gratitudenbsp;to the Arab Republic of Egypt, the symbol of Arabism, to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the Egyptian people, and the efforts of my friend, the Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, for their constant support tonbsp;the Lebanese people and their initiative ofnbsp;sending a plane carrying humanitarian and medical aid that will arrive today, Saturday, at exactly 4:00 p.m.nbsp;at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, carrying: bedding, blankets, and food supplies.quot;

