Mawlawi calls on international community, Arab countries to exert diplomatic political efforts to protect Lebanon

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities,nbsp;Judge Bassam Mawlawi, stressed the quot;necessity of combining all international efforts to implement Resolution 1701,quot; underlining that itsnbsp;implementation will render Lebanon more committed to international legitimacy.

In an interview with quot;Monte Carlo International Radio Channelquot;, Mawlawi appealed to the international community and Arab countries that care about Lebanon and the Lebanese people#39;s safetynbsp;andnbsp;security,nbsp;to quot;join diplomatic and political efforts to protect Lebanon from what it is exposed to.quot;

In response to a question, Mawlawi stressed that ldquo;electing a president for the republic is a constitutional matter and a duty for the honorable parliament members,quot; adding, quot;It should have happened about two years ago, and everyone knows that internal and external political efforts are currently aligned within this framework.rdquo;

On thenbsp;families who were forced to leave their homes due to the Israeli enemy#39;s aggression, Mawlawi considered that quot;the challenge facing Lebanon is hugenbsp;and the displacement crisis is unprecedented,quot; addingnbsp;that quot;the shelters are not enough and some of the displaced are still waiting for other centers to be secured.quot;

nbsp;

==========R.Sh.