Sat. Oct 5th, 2024

Lebanon News

Bassil: One of the “good exits” resulting from the understanding with Berri or the tripartite declaration is electing a consensus president

By

NNA – The head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, stressed that ldquo;with every loss that befalls a region in Lebanon, the entire Lebanese people suffer,rdquo; noting that ldquo;we are facing Israel, which has a well-known history in Lebanon and the region, and in light of that, we as Lebanese cannot but take a responsible position, independent of all internal calculations andnbsp;political differences with Hezbollah.rdquo;

Speaking in an interview on quot;LBCquot; channel, Bassil considered that quot;the Ain el-Tineh tripartite meeting did not bother him in terms of content, but in terms of form it appeared to be provocative,quot; adding, quot;In the end, this is the authority that governs Lebanon today and it must bear responsibility, and our national duty drives us to express our support tonbsp;them when they need us.rdquo;

Bassil considered that one of the quot;good ways outquot; resulting from the understanding with Berri or the tripartite declaration is electing a consensus president.nbsp;He explained: ldquo;We not only support the content of the statement issued by the tripartite meeting in Ain al-Tineh, but I spoke about its content on the day of the martyrdom of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan, when I referred to three necessities, which were exactly mentioned in the Ain al-Tineh statement, namely preserving national unity and preventing sedition, reaching a ceasefire and implementing resolution 1701, and electing anbsp;president of the republic.rdquo;

nbsp;

