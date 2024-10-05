Sat. Oct 5th, 2024

Lebanon News

Macron: Members of the Francophonie Organization demand an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon

By

Oct 5, 2024 #‘the, #‘immediate, #ceasefire, #demand, #francophonie, #lebanon,, #macron, #members, #news’, #organization

NNA – French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Saturday that the 88 members of the International Organization of the Francophonie, including France, Canada and Belgium, ldquo;unanimouslyrdquo; demand an ldquo;immediate and permanentrdquo; ceasefire in Lebanon, which is also a member of the organization, asnbsp;heavy Israeli raids continue on several Lebanese regions, according to ldquo; France Press.

Macron said in a press conference concluding the nineteenth summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie, hosted by France, quot;We unanimously expressed our support for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and affirmed our commitment to containing tensions in the region.quot;

Macron thanked the members of the organization ldquo;after they agreed that France would organize an international conference to support Lebanonrdquo; in October.

nbsp;

===========

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Enemy drone targets Ghazieh seafront with a missile

Oct 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Bassil: One of the “good exits” resulting from the understanding with Berri or the tripartite declaration is electing a consensus president

Oct 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Mawlawi calls on international community, Arab countries to exert diplomatic political efforts to protect Lebanon

Oct 5, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Macron: Members of the Francophonie Organization demand an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon

October 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Enemy drone targets Ghazieh seafront with a missile

October 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Bassil: One of the “good exits” resulting from the understanding with Berri or the tripartite declaration is electing a consensus president

October 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Mawlawi calls on international community, Arab countries to exert diplomatic political efforts to protect Lebanon

October 5, 2024