Macron: Members of the Francophonie Organization demand an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon

NNA – French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Saturday that the 88 members of the International Organization of the Francophonie, including France, Canada and Belgium, ldquo;unanimouslyrdquo; demand an ldquo;immediate and permanentrdquo; ceasefire in Lebanon, which is also a member of the organization, asnbsp;heavy Israeli raids continue on several Lebanese regions, according to ldquo; France Press.

Macron said in a press conference concluding the nineteenth summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie, hosted by France, quot;We unanimously expressed our support for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and affirmed our commitment to containing tensions in the region.quot;

Macron thanked the members of the organization ldquo;after they agreed that France would organize an international conference to support Lebanonrdquo; in October.

