Lebanon News

Army warns against media content published by Israeli enemy on some social media platforms

NNA – The Lebanese Army#39;s Orientation Directorate issued the following statement this evening: quot;In light of the ongoing barbaric attacks by the Israeli enemy on various Lebanese regions, this enemy attempts to publish media content on some social media platforms, such as video clips, links, and applications, with the aim of luring citizens to sites designated for spying and gathering information or…recruit clients. The Army Command warns citizens of the danger of accessing, tracking, and dealing with this content, as it entails legal responsibility and a security risk to the homeland and society, in the context of ongoing plots by the Israeli enemy against Lebanon.quot;

