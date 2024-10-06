Syria applies for BRICS membership

NNA – quot;We are very interested in joining BRICS. We have sent written requests to join the organization,quot; he told TASS on the sidelines of the conference called North Caucasus: New Geostrategic Opportunities.

The BRICS group of emerging economies has welcomed 2024 by officially adding five developing nations.

Specifically, the bloc introduced Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia to kick off the new year.

Last year, the BRICS economic alliance has flourished. In what was undoubtedly a year of growth, the bloc fast-tracked a host of initiatives. Those range from its de-dollarization plans to its first-ever expansion bid. The latter of which is finally set to be made official.

The expansion is set to have massive geopolitical ramifications, as they could be hugely important to its multipolar goals.

The expansion is set to have massive geopolitical ramifications, as they could be hugely important to its multipolar goals. — MEHR News Agency

