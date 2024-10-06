PM Mikati praises Macron’s call to halt arms shipments to Israel and calls for immediate adherence to ceasefire and Resolution 1701

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated that quot;once again, French President Emmanuel Macron expresses his support for Lebanon and stands by the Lebanese people in facing the crises afflicting them, and his announcement yesterday about holding an international conference to support Lebanon this month in France is clear evidence of this support.quot;

Mikati emphasized in a statement that quot;Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu#39;s attack on President Macron merely for calling for a halt to the transfer of arms to Israel for use in Gaza and considering the priority to be a political solution rather than continuing the war, proves the correctness of the French stance.quot;

He emphasized that quot;what President Macron stated expresses the highest humanitarian values championed by France and President Macron personally in advocating for justice, ending violence, and resorting to peaceful solutions that distance the specter of wars and killing.quot;nbsp;

He added that quot;it is not surprising that this stance is met with open hostility from Netanyahu, who is a disgrace to humanity as a whole.quot;

The statement from the caretaker Prime Minister continued, quot;In Lebanon, we have experienced President Macron#39;s honorable positions in supporting Lebanon#39;s stability and sovereignty and his tireless efforts to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression against our people and land.quot;

He reiterated his support for the joint call issued by France and the United States, with the backing of the European Union and Arab and foreign countries, urging quot;pressure on Israel to comply with a ceasefire and implement Resolution 1701 immediately.quot; — LBC ENGLISH

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========