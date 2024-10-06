Maronite Patriarch Says Two-Year Delay in Electing President Is a “Grave Error”

NNA – Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi urged Lebanonrsquo;s political leaders to prioritize integrity and wisdom in their decision-making, especially during the current political impasse.

quot;A leader must possess integrity and wisdom,quot; Al-Rahi said in his Sunday sermon. quot;Integrity requires love in his heart. He must remain worthy of the trust and responsibility given to him.quot;

His call comes at a time when Lebanon faces prolonged instability, with the country still without a president after two years.

Al-Rahi reiterated that political leaders must put aside their differences to elect a president who can restore both internal and external confidence in Lebanon.

quot;Authority requires leaders to strengthen stability, and what is needed is to put aside divergences and work towards electing a president who has both internal and external trust, and who strives to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and enforce a ceasefire,quot; he stated.

The patriarch also criticized the prolonged delay in electing a president, describing the two-year void as a grave error committed by Lebanon#39;s Parliament.

quot;The election of the president can no longer tolerate any delay, and the failure to elect one for two years was a crime committed by Parliament,quot; he stressed. — Kataeb English

