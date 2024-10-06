Sun. Oct 6th, 2024

Lebanon News

We won't leave northern Gaza': IDF announces new operation

NNA – Dozens of targets were attacked in multiple airstrikes overnight, the army press service reported, as Israeli tanks pushed into the northern Gaza areas of Beit Lahiya and Jabalia.

Local reports indicate at least 21 Palestinians were also killed in a Central Gaza mosque with dozens more injured. Palestinian and UN officials say no place in the enclave is safe including the ldquo;humanitarian zonesrdquo; where Israeli missiles have hit numerous times.

Gaza health officials put the current death toll since Israelrsquo;s war began a year ago at 41,870, while a further 97,166 people have been wounded. — RT

