Mikati meets Grandi, discussions focus on UNHCR’s efforts in supporting the Lebanese displaced families

NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati received the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, who visited him this morning at his Beirut residence.

Grandi stressed that quot;the visit is to express solidarity with Lebanon in these difficult circumstances, and to support humanitarian efforts to assist the displaced Lebanese.quot;

He pointed out that the quot;UN Commissionquot; supports the displaced Lebanese with medical supplies and food commodities, and will also contribute cash assistance to approximately two hundred thousand people.

Grandi added, quot;The Commission has expanded its network of hospitals in the South and the Bekaa, which enhances access to critical health treatments through forty-two hospitals.quot;

For his part, the Prime Minister welcomed the efforts made by the UNHCR tonbsp;alleviate the suffering of our displaced people, reiteratingnbsp;that quot;the only solution to stop this suffering is an immediate ceasefire, halting the Israeli aggression and implementing Resolution 1701, which establishes the return of the displaced to their areas and maintaining stability in the region.quot;

Mikati also urged Grandi to work seriously with the Syrian authorities and the international community to resolve the crisis of the displaced Syrians in Lebanon and secure their return to Syria, quot;because thousands of Lebanese have become displaced in their homeland, and Lebanon is no longer able to bear the burdens of the displaced Syrians.quot;

