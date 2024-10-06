Sun. Oct 6th, 2024

Lebanon News

Enemy raids on Jdeidet Marjeyoun, Arnoun, Aita al-Shaab Yaroun

By

NNA – National News Agency correspondent in Marj#39;Ayoun indicatednbsp;that the Israeli enemy carried out two raids from a drone on Jdeidet Marjeyoun near the industrial city of Ain al-Saghira, noting that injuries and civilian martyrs have been reported.

NNA correspondentnbsp;in Nabatieh indicated that the enemy warplanes launched an air strike at around 4:30 pm today targeting the town of Arnoun, and several raids on the towns of Aita al-Shaab and Yaroun in Bint Jbeil district.

NNA correspondent in Western Bekaa reported that the wreckage of an Israeli Air Force drone was found in a mountainous area on the outskirts of the town of Bakka, Rashaya al-Wadi District, adding that the relevant authorities inspected thenbsp;Hebrew writingsnbsp;on the body of the drone, which was conducting reconnaissance missions in the region#39;snbsp;airspacenbsp;reaching the nearby Syrian border.

By

