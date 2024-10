NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati received a call today from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during which they discussed the current situation in Lebanon, especially on the humanitarian levelnbsp;and the relief for the families who were forced to be displacednbsp;from areas exposed to Israeli aggression.

During the call, Minister Fidan reiterated Turkey#39;s readiness to support Lebanon in its humanitarian needs.

