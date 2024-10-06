Harris vows to pressure Israel to cease fire

NNA – US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris stressed on Sunday Washington#39;s determination to pressure Israel to cease-fire in Gaza, according to quot;Sky News Arabiaquot;.

Harris said in an interview with CBS that Washington will continue to pressure Israel to cease fire through an agreement that allows the release of hostages.

She pointed out that quot;Washington will continue diplomatic work with the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding humanitarian aid, ending the war and reaching a deal, and will not stop making these efforts.quot;

