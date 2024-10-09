Berri broaches latest developments in Lebanon and region with Jordanian Foreign Minister, meets Belgian and Canadian ambassadors

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, received on Monday at his Ain-el-Tineh residence, Belgian Ambassador to Lebanon, Arnout Pauwels, with whom he discussed the current political and field developments in Lebanon and the region.

Speaker Berri later received in Ain El-Tineh, the Canadian Ambassador to Lebanon, Stefanie McCollum, with whom he discussed the general situation and developments in light of Israel#39;s continued aggression against Lebanon.

Speaker Berri also met with visiting Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, in the presence of the Jordanian Ambassador to Beirut, Walid al-Hadid, and Minister Safadirsquo;s accompanying delegation.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on the latest developments in Lebanon and the region in light of Israel#39;s continued aggression against Lebanon and the repercussions resulting from this aggression.

Following the meeting, Minister Safadi said: ldquo;My talk with Speaker Berri was important and deep, about our common priorities, which are the immediate cessation of aggression against Lebanon and affirming Jordanrsquo;s absolute support for Lebanon, its stability, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.rdquo;

Safadi added: quot;I conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II to the Speakerrdquo; emphasizing that ldquo;Jordan, as it has been historically with Lebanon and its security and stability, is continuing its ceaseless efforts in order to stop the aggression and support Lebanon in this difficult stage and secure the humanitarian aid that the Kingdom can provide or through working with the international community to provide this support.quot;

Safadi continued: quot;The priority is to work on stopping the aggression, and we highly appreciate the great role Speaker Berri is playing at this difficult time. His role is constructive, and I assured him that the Kingdom supports the Lebanese national decision regarding activating and rebuilding institutions. I say it clearly: We do not interfere in Lebanese affairs, but we support everything that the Lebanese brothers agree upon to elect a president for the republic. I believe that electing a president is a very important matter at this stage because it will strengthen Lebanon#39;s ability to deal with the huge challenge it is facing.quot;

He added: quot;Once again, we stand in solidarity with Lebanon and strongly condemn the unjustified Israeli aggression, which willnbsp;lead to a dangerous regional escalation. There is no justification for Israel to continue its aggression, especially after Lebanon confirmed, through the Prime Minister and Speaker Berri, its readiness to deploy its soldiers in the south and implement Resolution 1701 in this regard.quot;

============== L.Y