Mikati welcomes Qatari Minister for International Cooperation amid ongoing support for Lebanon

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday received Qatarrsquo;s Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lolwah Al-Khater, at the Grand Serail.nbsp;

The meeting was attended by Qatarrsquo;s Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, alongside a accompanying delegation.nbsp;

From the Lebanese side, Health Minister Dr. Firas Abiad and Environment Minister Nasser Yassin were also present.

During the meeting, Mikati welcomed the ministerrsquo;s visit, emphasizing its significance as a symbol of Qatarrsquo;s unwavering support for Lebanon during these challenging times.nbsp;

Mikati requested that the Qatari minister conveyed his greetings and gratitude to Qatarrsquo;s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for his steadfast support of Lebanon, as well as his regards to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Following the meeting, Minister Al-Khater expressed her pleasure at being in Beirut and relayed the Emirrsquo;s greetings along with a message of solidarity and love from the Qatari leadership and people to Lebanon amid the ongoing Israeli aggression.nbsp;

ldquo;We reaffirm our firm stance towards Lebanon, its sovereignty, and the rights of its people to maintain security and stability. We condemn all attacks against Lebanese civilians,rdquo; she said.nbsp;

Al-Khater also called for a serious international response to halt the violence, echoing earlier calls from the French president and Arab nations to cease arms shipments to Israeli forces. She highlighted Qatar#39;s ongoing support for Lebanese state institutions and the Lebanese Armed Forces.

The Qatari Minister announced the launch of an airbridge from Doha to Beirut, with plans to send ten C-17 aircraft loaded with medical supplies, shelter materials, and food aid within the month.nbsp;

Al-Khater then reiterated Qatar#39;s commitment to supporting Lebanon during this critical period and expressed hopes for peace and prosperity for the Lebanese people.

