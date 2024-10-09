Army chief discusses situation with Italian chief of Defense Staff amid ongoing Israeli aggression

NNA – Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Tuesday received at his Yarzeh office, the Chief of the Defense Staff of Italy, General Luciano Portolano, in the presence of Italian Ambassador to Lebanon, Fabrizio Marcelli.

The discussion addressed the general situation in the country in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon, and ways to enhance cooperation relations between the armies of both countries.

Army Commander also received MP Ashraf Baydoun, with talks reportedly dwelling on various issues.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Ynbsp;