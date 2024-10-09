Security update: Israeli enemy raids target house in Baalbek’s Khodar, southern Lebanese towns of Nabtieh’s Hay Rahbat, Al-Khiyam, Al-Shahabiya, Yater,Toul and Arabsalim

NNA – National News Agency correspondent in Baalbek reported that Israeli enemy warplanes raided a house in the town of Khodar.nbsp;

Additionally, Israeli aircraft carried out an air raid targeting Hay Al-Rahbat in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh, our correspondent reported.nbsp;

Israeli enemy also carried out consecutive raids on the southern Lebanese town of Al-Khiyam.nbsp;

The enemy aircraft also launched raids targeting the southern Lebanese towns of Al-Shahabiya and Tefahta

Israeli aircraft also launched a raid on the southern Lebanese town of Yater, targeting the civil defense center of the Islamic Message Scouts, wit no injuries reported.

This afternoon, Israeli warplanes carried out a raid targeting the town of Toul – Nabatieh.

The enemy aircraft also raided the centrenbsp;of the town of Arabsalim near the quot;mini-footballquot; stadium.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;-