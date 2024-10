NNA – National News Agency correspondent in Jezzine reported that enemy warplanes broke the sound barrier twice, over the Jezzine area, at a low altitude.

NaNA correspondent in Zahrani also reported that the enemy warplanes broke the sound barrier, in two waves,nbsp;in the airspace of north of the Litani River.

NNA correspondent in Rashaya, also reported that enemy aircraft broke the sound barrier over Rashaya and the Western Bekaa.

