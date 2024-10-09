National Moderation bloc meets National Independent bloc, independent MPS

NNA – Members of the National Moderation parliamentary bloc, namely Mohammad Sleiman, Ahmad Kheir and Sajih Attieh, on Wednesday met with the lawmakers of the National Independent bloc, Tony Frangieh, William Tauk, Michel Murr and Farid Haykal Khazen, at the latter#39;s residence in Jounieh.

Talks reportedly touched on the presidential file and the general situation in light of the continuous Israeli aggression against Lebanon. Conferees stressed the necessity of reaching a ceasefire and implementing the international resolutions, namely resolution 1701.

The National Moderation bloc later visited MPs Paula Yaacoubian, Ibrahim Mneimneh and Firas Hamdan.

=========R.A.H.