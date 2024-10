NNA ndash; An Israeli enemy airstrike has targeted an apartment in Dar as-Salam Hotel in the Iqlim al-Kharroub town of Wardanieh, our correspondent reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, the strike claimed several lives given that many displaced families are taking shelter in the targeted hotel.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.A.H.