Wed. Oct 9th, 2024

Lebanon News

Hajjar rejects accusations of discrimination between displaced groups, reaffirms commitment to their protection amid crisis

By

Oct 9, 2024 #accusations, #amid, #between, #commitment, #crisis, #discrimination, #displaced, #groups, #hajjar,, #news’, #protection,, #reaffirms, #rejects, #their

NNA – The media office of Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs, Hector Hajjar, on Wednesday issued a statement reiterating the ministryrsquo;s commitment to safeguarding all displaced persons in Lebanon, including Lebanese citizens, Palestinian refugees, foreign workers, and Syrian refugees.

The ministry emphasized ensuring their safety and providing essential support in coordination with organizations such as IOM, UNRWA, and UNHCR, to secure shelter for vulnerable families amid escalating security concerns.

Hajjar rejected accusations of discrimination between displaced groups and highlighted a joint initiative with UNHCR and IOM to provide shelter for Syrian refugees, awaiting official responses to implement solutions.

Moreover, the Social Affairs Minister said that he also continued to work with Lebanese and Syrian authorities to facilitate the voluntary and safe return of those wishing to go back, underscoring the need for basic aid in their home countries to ensure stability.

Hajjar finally condemned Israeli attacks on civilians and called on the UN to protect shelters housing displaced people.

nbsp;

==============R.H.

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, on the One-Year mark of escalations in Lebanon

Oct 9, 2024
Lebanon News

Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, on the One-Year mark of escalations in Lebanon

Oct 9, 2024
Lebanon News

Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, on the One-Year mark of escalations in Lebanon

Oct 9, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, on the One-Year mark of escalations in Lebanon

October 9, 2024
Lebanon News

Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, on the One-Year mark of escalations in Lebanon

October 9, 2024
Lebanon News

Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, on the One-Year mark of escalations in Lebanon

October 9, 2024
Lebanon News

Government Emergency Committee: Enforcing law and security in and outside shelter centers is the responsibility of the army and security forces

October 9, 2024