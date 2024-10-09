Berri broaches latest developments with Iranian Foreign Minister’s special envoy, meets Khazen

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Wednesday welcomed Mohammad Rezanbsp;Raoufnbsp;Sheibani, the Iranian Foreign Ministerrsquo;s special envoynbsp;innbsp;West Asia, at his office in Ain al-Tineh.

The pair discussed the overall situation in Lebanon and the region in light of Israel#39;s ongoing aggression.

Berri also reviewed the latest developments with former Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Marwan Charbel.

Additionally, he met with former Minister Wadih Al-Khazen, with whom he addressed the current political landscape and the war affecting Lebanon.

After the meeting, Khazen expressed gratitude for Berri#39;s exceptional efforts to rescue the country from its current crisis.

He noted the importance of Berrirsquo;s recent tripartite meeting, which aimed to create a roadmap for a ceasefire and the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Khazen emphasized the urgency of electing a president who enjoys both internal support and external backing. He also called for national unity among all parties during this critical phase, expressing confidence in Berri#39;s ability to mobilize support to curb Israeli aggression and emphasizing his role as a guardian of Lebanon#39;s sovereignty and independence.

nbsp;

=================R.H.