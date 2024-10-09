Security update: Israeli warplanes raid multiple southern Lebanese towns, targets volunteer center of Islamic Health Authority in Wadi Jlo, casualties reported

NNA – National News Agency correspondent reported that the Israeli enemy warplanes launched a raid targeting the town of Sultaniya, behind the Al-Tahrir Complex.

Additionally, Israeli enemy aircraft targeted a volunteer civil defense center of the Islamic Health Authority in Wadi Jilo, which led to the martyrdom of two paramedics and wounding several others.

Enemy aircraft also targeted the towns of Majdal Selm and Qalaway.

Moreover, NNA correspondent in Zahrani reporetd that an enemy drone strike targeted the Al-Mashaa neighborhood in the town of Adloun.

