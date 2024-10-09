Wed. Oct 9th, 2024

Lebanon News

Security update: Israeli warplanes raid multiple southern Lebanese towns, targets volunteer center of Islamic Health Authority in Wadi Jlo, casualties reported

By

Oct 9, 2024 #authority, #casualties, #center, #health, #islamic, #israeli, #jlo,, #lebanese, #multiple, #news’, #raid,, #reported, #security, #southern, #targets, #towns, #update, #volunteer, #wadi, #warplanes

NNA – National News Agency correspondent reported that the Israeli enemy warplanes launched a raid targeting the town of Sultaniya, behind the Al-Tahrir Complex.

Additionally, Israeli enemy aircraft targeted a volunteer civil defense center of the Islamic Health Authority in Wadi Jilo, which led to the martyrdom of two paramedics and wounding several others.

Enemy aircraft also targeted the towns of Majdal Selm and Qalaway.

Moreover, NNA correspondent in Zahrani reporetd that an enemy drone strike targeted the Al-Mashaa neighborhood in the town of Adloun.

nbsp;

================

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, on the One-Year mark of escalations in Lebanon

Oct 9, 2024
Lebanon News

Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, on the One-Year mark of escalations in Lebanon

Oct 9, 2024
Lebanon News

Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, on the One-Year mark of escalations in Lebanon

Oct 9, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, on the One-Year mark of escalations in Lebanon

October 9, 2024
Lebanon News

Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, on the One-Year mark of escalations in Lebanon

October 9, 2024
Lebanon News

Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, on the One-Year mark of escalations in Lebanon

October 9, 2024
Lebanon News

Government Emergency Committee: Enforcing law and security in and outside shelter centers is the responsibility of the army and security forces

October 9, 2024