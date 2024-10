NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday received a phone call from Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al Abdullah Al Sabah, who expressed Kuwait#39;s solidarity, its Emir, government and people, with Lebanon.

Sheikh Al Sabah also stressednbsp;Kuwaitrsquo;s support for Lebanon to overcome the difficult ordeal it is facing and to halt the Israeli aggression.

nbsp;

============== L.Y