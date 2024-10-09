Government Emergency Committee: Enforcing law and security in and outside shelter centers is the responsibility of the army and security forces

NNA – The government emergency committee pointed out in a statement that quot;one of the media websites published an article today containing inaccurate statements about the presence of armed men in the shelter centers,quot; stressing that quot;out of concern for the displaced families, the only side responsible for law enforcement and security in and outside the centers is the army and security services, and they are the ones who investigate any security issue.quot;

The statement pointed out that quot;work of the shelter centers is directly monitorednbsp;through the operations rooms located in the centers of the governorates, districts and municipalities, while employees from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Social Affairs take turns in the centers, working in coordination with international organizations and civil associations. It was therefore necessary to clarify these facts.quot;

nbsp;

=============== L.Y