Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, on the One-Year mark of escalations in Lebanon

NNA – The following is a statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon,nbsp;Imran Riza, on the One-Year mark of escalations in Lebanon: quot;Over the past year, the escalation of hostilities has inflicted severe damage on communities in southern Lebanon. In just the last three weeks, the violence has intensified, causing widespread civilian casualties, mass displacement, and extensive destruction across the country, marking one of the deadliest periods in Lebanon#39;s recent history.

For the Lebanese, this conflict also brings back painful memories of past crises. For Palestine and Syrian refugees in Lebanon, it serves as a stark reminder of the devastation they experienced in their homelands. And for the migrant workers left stranded, it brings uncertainty and insecurity.

Everyone is caught between a history of suffering and a present where Lebanon follows another tragic path.

More than 2,000 people have been killed in the past year, including at least 100 children and 300 women. At least 1 million people have been directly affected, many of them displaced ndash; often multiple times — enduring the loss of loved ones, homes, livelihoods and their sense of security.

More than 600,000 people are internally displaced across the country ndash; over half of them women and girls. At least 350,000 children have been displaced in total. The toll of the conflict on children ndash; most of whom are also out of school, with the start of the new year postponed to 4 November as 75 per cent of the country#39;s public schools have been converted into shelters ndash; is immense.

At least 185,000 people have sought refuge in 1,000 shelters ndash; 80 per cent of which are already at capacity. Meanwhile, thousands of others, displaced by orders issued with little notice and often past midnight, are left to sleep on the streets.

And over 300,000 people have fled to neighboring countries, such as Syria, Iraq and Tuuml;rkiye.

Healthcare and frontline workers have come under attack, as have civil defense centers and water supply systems, pushing essential services to the brink of collapse. The killing of over 100 paramedics, healthcare workers, and public servants impairs Lebanon#39;s emergency response capacity. This must stop. Even wars have rules. We urge all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure. Objects indispensable for civilians#39; survival must be spared.

The United Nations and partners are providing assistance to those in need, in coordination with ministries and local organizations. In addition to providing critical aid to the displaced, we are also working diligently to access hard to reach areas to assist civilians in need remaining there. Many of our national colleagues are themselves displaced or hosting their extended families while remaining committed to helping in these challenging times. We urge all parties to protect humanitarians and facilitate their work, and to protect civilians as they access aid.

Last week, we launched a $426 million humanitarian appeal to address escalating needs. New pledges are being announced but remain insufficient for the scale of need. nbsp;More aid is urgently required.

However, resolving this crisis will not be achieved through humanitarian action. It requires concerted influence to ensure respect for international humanitarian law, as well as a robust political-diplomatic process leading to a lasting ceasefire. Without it, the suffering will only deepen and spread. The international community must act now to prevent further suffering.quot; — UNICnbsp;

