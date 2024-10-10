Israeli aggression targets a factory in Hassieh city, in Homs and a military site, Hama

NNA – Material damage occurred in a factory in the city of Hassieh in the countryside of Homs in Israeli air aggression that targeted the city and a military site in the countryside of Hama.

ldquo;At about 1:00 am Thursday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of northern Lebanon, targeting a car assembly plant in the Hassieh Industrial City in Homs countryside and a military site in Hama.rdquo; A military source said.

The source added that the losses resulting from the aggression were limited to material ones. —-SANA

